Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $335.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.65 million to $345.36 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $519.33 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $500.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

