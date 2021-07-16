United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Teresa M. Deitering Sells 1,347 Shares

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $42,551.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,243.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UBOH stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares in the first quarter worth $366,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

