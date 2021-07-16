Avient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
AVNT opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
