Avient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

AVNT opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41. Avient has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

