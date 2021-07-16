Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

