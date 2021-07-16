Insider Buying: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Major Shareholder Purchases 380,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv acquired 380,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.87 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About Intapp
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.