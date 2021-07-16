Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 467

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 466 ($6.09) to GBX 467 ($6.10) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 393.10 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

