Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM opened at €67.25 ($79.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.48. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a fifty-two week high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

