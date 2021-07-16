Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 275,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $46.67 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $73.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

