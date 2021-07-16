Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 293.40 ($3.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

