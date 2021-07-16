Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 28,321 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.
LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
