Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 28,321 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

