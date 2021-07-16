Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Major Shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc Buys 468,750 Shares of Stock

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc acquired 468,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $15.10 on Friday. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

