Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 41,491 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 41,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $12,826,112.83. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ DCTH opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $25.18.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on DCTH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
