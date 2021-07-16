Utrust Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $80.44 million and $4.39 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00823878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

