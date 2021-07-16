IOST 24 Hour Volume Hits $61.27 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $301.30 million and approximately $61.27 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00087522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00823878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005907 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.