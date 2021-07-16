Zilla Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,284.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $264,774.10 and $1,284.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00823878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

