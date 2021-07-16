Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 168.99 ($2.21) on Friday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 104.73 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.28 ($2.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of £282.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.18.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.