Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 168.99 ($2.21) on Friday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 104.73 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 174.28 ($2.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of £282.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.18.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

