Matthew Stanton Sells 3,000 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $75,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

