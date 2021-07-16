Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $59,243.52 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $59,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81.

On Monday, June 28th, Todd Foley sold 7,270 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $248,488.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $333,189.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

