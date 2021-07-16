SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

