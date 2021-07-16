SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.
Shares of SAP opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.36. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after acquiring an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $552,001,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
