National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TFI International stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29. TFI International has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

