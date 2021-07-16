Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Declines By 97.5%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $7.40 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

