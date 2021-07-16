FY2021 EPS Estimates for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Decreased by National Bank Financial

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EXFO in the first quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth $527,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

