Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.