Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPW. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

MPW opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

