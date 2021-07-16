KeyCorp Comments on Rexnord Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexnord in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rexnord stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

