Analysts Offer Predictions for Washington Federal, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Washington Federal stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

