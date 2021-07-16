FY2021 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.65.

OGC stock opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.99. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.