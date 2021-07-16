Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,396 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nordson were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $222.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

