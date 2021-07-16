Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kirby by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kirby by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $57.75 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.