Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 309,152 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.88% of PROG worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $44.25 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

