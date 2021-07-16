SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.13% of SunCoke Energy worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $568.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.