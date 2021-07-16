PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,312 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of PRA Health Sciences worth $62,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.07. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

