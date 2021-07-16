Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 240.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $65,488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of RGLD opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

