Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Quanta Services worth $64,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

