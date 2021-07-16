Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 26,076 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Quanta Services worth $64,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of PWR opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

