Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,410,758 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 2,080.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 5.93% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

