iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.93% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.