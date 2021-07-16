Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

