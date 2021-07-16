V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,238,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $140.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorVel by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CorVel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CorVel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

