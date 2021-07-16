Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Set at $57.44 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.06. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

