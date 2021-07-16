Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up to $50.42

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.42, but opened at $51.86. Ichor shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 4,970 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,533 shares of company stock worth $5,306,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

