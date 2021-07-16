Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Zynex stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

