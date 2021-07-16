Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £153.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

