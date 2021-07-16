Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of £153.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32.
About Petra Diamonds
