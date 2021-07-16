Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 159.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

CVX opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

