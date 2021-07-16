AQR Capital Management LLC Has $72.93 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 32.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $72,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,892 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

