DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $84,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 24,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,420,835.00. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock worth $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

