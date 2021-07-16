Hays (LON:HAS) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays (LON:HAS) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

HAS stock opened at GBX 154.30 ($2.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.87. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -309.00.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

