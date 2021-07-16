Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Sells 17,250,000 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 406.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

