PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

