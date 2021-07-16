Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

